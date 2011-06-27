Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
