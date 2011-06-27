Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

1998 Lincoln Town Car presidentme , 12/03/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased the car almost 9 months ago with 102k miles. It did need some work, an intake manifold, 2 coils, and a serpentine belt, but honestly I guess thats what to expect when you purchase an older high end car. All cars break as they age, its that fine vehicles, lincoln, mercedes etc, require more costly parts. All that work cost me $1,500 which I guess isn't horrible. I had to replace one of my front headlamps because it became yellowed and fogged over, got a new one on ebay for $90! VERY easy to replace! pretty sweet deal! My ac compressor just went only $200. I really love my car, its sleak, powerful, beyond comfortable, and I get to say I have a lincoln! i'd buy another Lincoln! Report Abuse

Don't want to sell it!! G , 04/10/2016 Cartier 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this 98 Town Car 3 yrs ago at 105,000 miles. It needed an alternator, but it was inexpensive and expected for a then 16 y.o. car. I have just been periodically doing maintenance, including a transmission flush. It still runs great with a now 118,000 miles 3 yrs later. It has not left me stranded and surprisingly starts after sitting in freezing weather for a week or more - without a jump. Technology (heated seats, climate/stereo controls on steering) is fairly par w/ current vehicles. Window regulators DO suck, but they work. I'd consider that a maintenance item for an 18 y.o. car that most people think is fairly new. Overall, if you're going to buy a 15+ year old car - this model is one to buy, as they were manufactured with having in mind that some will be used as a livery/service vehicle. Keep up w/ maintenance and it'll take care of you. These vehicles are inexpensive to maintain, due to its platform being shared w/ a Crown Vic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent, Could not be more satisfied George , 08/21/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought when new. Regular maintanence, Only time it has ever been in the shop is to have the oil changed every 15000 miles. This makes my 7th Lincoln and they were all wonderful and maintenance free, but this has been the best one yet. To be 10 years old, I still have people think it a brand new car. The styling is so current and it is the most comfortable and smooth, quiet riding car I have ever known. No rattles or leaks. You'll never find a better car or a car with a larger trunk. To this day we get 21.5 mpg on highway. If you are looking for economy, buy a moped! I have absolutely no complaints.

Really Holds Up Joeyem , 04/08/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Every car has a few irritations, in this case door hinges that don't latch and brakes that pull right very slightly when it rains, and an unfriendly trunk that's too deep. Rides like a cloud, very plush and relaxing and QUIET! But best of all I get over 26mpg on the expressway and average about 21 with a mix of city and expressway driving. The engine is so solid I know one