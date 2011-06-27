Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

Doug Strand , 12/05/2015 Executive 4dr Sedan

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought this to replace my totaled out PT Cruiser. What a difference! I had wanted one of these for about the last 12 years. I consider it the luxury version of the tried-and true Crown Vic cop car or taxi. Happened to drive by a light blue one a guy was just putting a For Sale sign on, it had been garaged its whole life, serviced by a local dealer, and had only 97K miles. The body, paint, and overall condition is excellent. Got it for around 3K. When I first got it, it needed the window washer sensor replaced, which I easily did myself, and the part was only $16. Also, it needed the steering idler arm and pitman arm replaced, which cost $280 at a mechanic. I also replaced the shocks, plug wires, and plugs, and changed oil and filter to Mobile 1 Extended Performance, just to get a fresh baseline. I also changed the fuel filter and air filter with K & N parts. It ran fine when I bought it, but runs even smoother now. This fall, I converted the exhaust to dual exhaust with an H-pipe and eliminated the resonators. Now, I can hear the engine and she has even more get-up-and-go. I have been getting around 19 mpg here in town, and about 23 on the highway if I keep it around 70 mph. I tried running at 55-60 and it was getting 25 mpg, but it is hard for me to drive that slow on the interstate, our speed limit is 80. It has plenty of power and holds speed on our Montana grades. It handled a brief spurt to 106 mph easily, and it did not govern out at that speed. Just put 4 new snow tires on it (Dec '16) and it gets around fine on ice and snow with the factory posi-traction rear end. My boys love the room in the back seat, their own reading lights, and even the ash trays! This car rides smoother, has much more interior room, and quicker acceleration than the PT cruiser, and gets close to the same gas mileage, with 8 cylinders instead of 4! Discovered when driving it last night that it even has little "headlights" that light up the road to the sides of your car when you put the blinkers on! Yes, I have received friendly comments that it looks like an elderly person's car, that is fine with me, I am 53 and may still be driving this when I am 83! This is a well-made American Classic, with good performance, modern electronics, efficiency, and STYLE. This car was about $38,000 new, and I feel like I can enjoy it for at least another 100K miles, riding in comfort, safety and style at a small fraction of the new cost. If this is what you are looking for and can find one that has been well cared for, then I say go for it. Replacement parts are readily available and affordable. Update, 6/14/18 - This great car was totaled out by a guy in a truck that pulled out in front of us on an icy road. Struck his right front wheel at 30 mph. We were all buckled in and did not get a scratch, but the car was totaled. I replaced it with a 2000 Signature Touring Edition, which has all the features of the '97 with a more rounded shape (some like it, some don't). I miss the blue '97 but am sticking with the Town Car!