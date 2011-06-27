Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews
1996 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
My grandparents bought this car brand new as soon as it showed up at the dealer. I think the original list price was $47,000. My grandpa has since died, and in 2005, my grandma didn't feel safe driving anymore at the age of 88. She loved that car and wanted to keep it in the family, so she gave it to me, knowing I'd take the absolute best care of it. It had 31000 miles when she gave it to me. This is the most luxurious car Ford ever built. Has been very reliable, but when things have to be replaced, it's very costly for parts. It now has 102,000 miles and still drives like a dream. I never cared for the newer body style that started in '98 or '99. I'm very grateful to own such a classic car.
Just keep rollin'
This is my 4th or 5th Town Car, and my second one in this body style/engine configuration. These are solid, dependable, and well appointed vehicles. What little gas money you might save in a lesser car is more than well compensated by the lower long term ownership and insurance costs. They have everything, and they don't break a lot...and no payments! This car provides a comfortable and quiet ride, (reasonable) power(it's NOT an LT1), and reasonable gas mileage. The pollution control system is not so invasive that you cannot touch the car without having it become a problem, and the traditional styling and build are a plus for maintenance and/or modification.
Best value ever
I bought this car Feb 1st for $450.00. One service and a window regulator is the ONLY money I have spent. Has 234,000 miles, acts like most 50,000 mile cars I have been in.
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature
Purchased in 03 with 52K, now has 265,000 miles. Engine has never had the valve covers removed. I have no plans of getting rid of her. These cars are cheap to maintain with plenty of original parts on ebay etc.. Obviously I have taken care of it.
1996 75th Anniversary
This automobile is a true classic. The exterior is in very good shape, the color silver is classic. The interior is luxurious leather and silver. All this is because it is the 75th silver anniversary edition. It has low mileage. It has very little to no wear. It has all the options available includes the cell phone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator