Used 1995 Lincoln Town Car Executive Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Town Car
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
Measurements
Length218.9 in.
Curb weight4031 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
