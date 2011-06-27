Used 1995 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

Built to last fl_strider , 04/10/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My 95 Town Car was left to me after a family member passed away. That was 16 year ago. I have driven the car 417,000 miles since then. This car is about as bullet proof as you can get. I've had Honda's, Acura's and even a Lexus during the whole time I've owned this car. I have to say the Lincoln is just old school comfort plain and simple. It's not fast and it certainly no sports cars in the corners either. This car is built to cruise and on the highway she does a solid 23 mpg. I've recorded 25 mpg but that was before the lousy E10 gasoline came our way. The weak link in Town Car is by far the rear air suspension however you can buy the parts cheaply and they are easy to replace. Report Abuse

Can't go Wrong Top Hat , 06/26/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We got this car from my wife's brother, it had 86000 miles on it. We now have 181500 miles. The only thing needed so far is air bag replacement. We plan on keeping it for several more years. IT still runs great, gets good gas millage, and still looks great compared to the newer cars. Report Abuse

Supercar WildhareJD7 , 09/08/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have 244000 miles on this car. Only problem was with the A/C compressor. This is my second Lincoln. First one was a 1978 Mark V. Both cars were awesome. Way underrated. Very reliable, great ride, and handle well for their size. This 1995 Town car is amazing. I bought it used with 125000 miles on it, and I think the way it drives 350000 miles is very possible! If the quality of the new Lincoln cars are like this... they have to be rated as one of the best cars in the world, at ANY price! I hope Lincoln builds Town Cars FOREVER ! There has to be a market for this type of car, I would think. Even fuel mileage is good, average between 22 to as high as 28 MPG ! This surprised me. Report Abuse

Highly Recommend T/C Wulfspring , 05/12/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very reliable, very luxurious, gets 24+ mpg on highway trips, freshened exterior for 1995 with mostly new interior, only routine maintenance, decent power as Sign. Series has dual exhaust.... Don't wait until your old to own a T/C, I know I sure didn't, drive what you want to drive! Report Abuse