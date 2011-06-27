My 95 Town Car was left to me after a family member passed away. That was 16 year ago. I have driven the car 417,000 miles since then. This car is about as bullet proof as you can get. I've had Honda's, Acura's and even a Lexus during the whole time I've owned this car. I have to say the Lincoln is just old school comfort plain and simple. It's not fast and it certainly no sports cars in the corners either. This car is built to cruise and on the highway she does a solid 23 mpg. I've recorded 25 mpg but that was before the lousy E10 gasoline came our way. The weak link in Town Car is by far the rear air suspension however you can buy the parts cheaply and they are easy to replace.

