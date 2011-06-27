  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Town Car
Overview
See Town Car Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room42.8 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
Measurements
Length218.9 in.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width76.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
See Town Car Inventory

Related Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles