1992 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Transmission adaptations include electronic shift controls, overdrive lockout, and a feature that won't allow the car to be shifted out of "Park" unless the brake is on.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Lincoln Town Car.

5(63%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mom and Dad s Car
edwardgoins,09/22/2010
My Father loved this car so I have kinda inherited it Love this car Looks and drives like a new one of course have replaced a lot of the components after years needed to be replaced but no CAR PAYMENT but drives and performs like a brand new one A beautiful car with style and class like you are floating on air when you drive it and the ride is amazing for others can't believe its a 92 and in such great shape Like anything we have you have to take care of it and it will last Like I said spent a few bucks on making sure I have a quality car That I am proud to drive
I Love my lincoln
frank,03/14/2010
I have had many Lincoln's since 1969 mark 3. I bought this car, all white, blue interior when it had 291,000 miles on it. That was over six years ago. I now have over 369,000 miles on it. Starts every day and runs perfect. Make sure you change the oil on that speedy, dependable 4.6 engine. Couldn't believe it when I check to see if if qualified for "cash for Clunkers" ( wasn't going to sell just curious) if didn't qualify. Overall gas mileage too high. Had a good laugh with my boss, when his 2009 Escalade did qualify. my daughter has exact same car, my son wife has a mark and he has two town cars. In the words of a Russian immigrant. He said " They last forever.
It's a Piece
Missie,04/28/2003
To keep it short- it was a year old when we got it, and over a time span of 8 years- 3 transmission rebuilds, of which only one was coverd by dealer, numerous air conditioning problems that were about $1500 each time, numerous other problems inbetween- and at 8 years old and three tranies later the engine died- so much that it could not be repaired for well over the value of the car. Car only had 90,000 miles when it died completely and i think around 40,000 when the FIRST tranies went-
Lincoln Towncar Review
Jon Plummer,03/17/2004
Lincoln built a great Towncar in 1992. I've had to change over the air to the new gas and replace the driver's side window pulleys. Other than routine maintence, this is the extent of my work on the car - very happy!
See all 19 reviews of the 1992 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
