Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews
Mom and Dad s Car
My Father loved this car so I have kinda inherited it Love this car Looks and drives like a new one of course have replaced a lot of the components after years needed to be replaced but no CAR PAYMENT but drives and performs like a brand new one A beautiful car with style and class like you are floating on air when you drive it and the ride is amazing for others can't believe its a 92 and in such great shape Like anything we have you have to take care of it and it will last Like I said spent a few bucks on making sure I have a quality car That I am proud to drive
I Love my lincoln
I have had many Lincoln's since 1969 mark 3. I bought this car, all white, blue interior when it had 291,000 miles on it. That was over six years ago. I now have over 369,000 miles on it. Starts every day and runs perfect. Make sure you change the oil on that speedy, dependable 4.6 engine. Couldn't believe it when I check to see if if qualified for "cash for Clunkers" ( wasn't going to sell just curious) if didn't qualify. Overall gas mileage too high. Had a good laugh with my boss, when his 2009 Escalade did qualify. my daughter has exact same car, my son wife has a mark and he has two town cars. In the words of a Russian immigrant. He said " They last forever.
It's a Piece
To keep it short- it was a year old when we got it, and over a time span of 8 years- 3 transmission rebuilds, of which only one was coverd by dealer, numerous air conditioning problems that were about $1500 each time, numerous other problems inbetween- and at 8 years old and three tranies later the engine died- so much that it could not be repaired for well over the value of the car. Car only had 90,000 miles when it died completely and i think around 40,000 when the FIRST tranies went-
Lincoln Towncar Review
Lincoln built a great Towncar in 1992. I've had to change over the air to the new gas and replace the driver's side window pulleys. Other than routine maintence, this is the extent of my work on the car - very happy!
Delighted long term owner
We have driven this car over 100,000 miles and are constantly amazed at its comfort, exceptional ride, and overall durability. I still drives the way it did when we brought it home from the dealership. It burns a bit of oil between changes, has had some A/C problems, and had to replace the air suspension bags and sensors. Quality of exterior finish is excellent. Has a better feel and ride than the 1992 Cadillac I owned just previous to buying this.
