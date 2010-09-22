Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
- 241,280 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Horn Ford Marine - Brillion / Wisconsin
Local trade in. Well maintained. For a 1992, this vehicle is in real nice condition both cosmetically and mechanically. You won't be disappointed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81W8NY630503
Stock: 1105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 231,251 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,468
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. 4D Sedan Cartier 4-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 SMPI 16V Silver CALL US TODAY 812-471-7791 and shop online at www.evansvilleusedcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM83W1SY655476
Stock: L6748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 110,783 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
James Wood Autopark - Denton / Texas
: Executive trim. Aluminum Wheels, 4.6L SOHC SEFI V8 ENGINE, ELECTRONIC 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMIS. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: ELECTRONIC 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81W1TY688966
Stock: 102183C2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,713 miles
Jim Tidwell Ford - Kennesaw / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 1997 Lincoln Town Car. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lincoln Town Car Signature. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Lincoln Town Car Signature will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM82W7VY743437
Stock: VY743437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 96,525 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Taxi
$16,995
Base Auto Sales - Las Cruces / New Mexico
THIS IS A VERY NICE VERY CLEAN STRETCH LIMOUSINE. INTERIOR IS SPOTLESS!!! IF YOU RE LOOKING FOR A LIMO YOU NEED TO SEE THIS ONE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81W3VY724787
Stock: 840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 999,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 1997 Lincoln Town Car? This is it. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Lincoln -- This Lincoln Town Car Executive speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lincoln Town Car Executive. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81WXVY732272
Stock: P27517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 95,347 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - Array automatic climate control|Front airbags - dual|Cassette|Premium brand - JBL|Radio - AM/FM|ABS - 4-wheel|Power brakes|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cruise control|Memorized settings - driver seat|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|Power steering|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Clock|Exterior entry lights|Headlights - auto on/off|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - auto-dimming heated|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat power adjustments|Front seat type - split-bench|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments|Upholstery - leather|Anti-theft system - alarm|Power door locks|Traction control|Air suspension - rear|Front spring type - coil|Front suspension classification - independent|Rear spring type - pneumatic|Rear suspension classification - solid live axle|Self leveling suspension|Wheel diameter - 16 inch|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Cartier.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNFM83WXWY719744
Stock: WY719744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 93,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Signature trim. Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats. Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. WHO WE ARE: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNFM82W5WY708488
Stock: WY708488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 30,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***YES ONLY 30K ORIGINAL MILES, POWER SUNROOF....................................1999 LINCOLN TOWNCAR SIGNATURE PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, WHITE WITH A BLUE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, HEATED POWER SEATS, AM/FM CASSETTE PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W6XY661756
Stock: MAX18542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 185,400 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,950
Lubke Chevrolet - Brady / Texas
White 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI Dual ExhaustYour Gateway to Savings, Always. Internet price exclusive to our online shoppers. Please print the internet price and present it to the sales team at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W9XY674597
Stock: 4851B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2018
- 185,897 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,520
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Equipment</b> This unit is rear wheel drive. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in it is easy with the climate control system. This vehicle has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. Relax on the road in this the Lincoln Town Car. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82WXXY628713
Stock: R4346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 161,347 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Norseman Motors - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
The used 1999 LINCOLN Town Car in Detroit Lakes, MN is priced to sell. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Graphite Blue Metallic car that gives drivers more control over the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W3XY648142
Stock: 6325C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 132,514 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W3XY683800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,024 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,640
Larry H. Miller Ford Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat 2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI Dual Exhaust Leather, Heated Seats, Town Car Cartier, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 EFI Dual Exhaust, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat, Light Parchment w/Premium Leather Seating Surfaces.Why buy from Larry H Miller Ford of Lakewood? That's easy! We have a list of reasons: -We will treat you like family -We support our local community and businesses -We will meet or beat any like equipped Ford Dealer pricing! -Convenient location at 6th & Simms in Lakewood -Our experienced team can help with ALL credit situations -Full selection of Ford parts & accessories -We service ALL makes & models -We truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM83W1YY857006
Stock: T857006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 82,282 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,499
AutoSource Motors Boise - Boise / Idaho
**LEATHER SEATS**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, POWER SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.Odometer is 55482 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82WXYY828072
Stock: TC828072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 47,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W5YY818825
Stock: 5818825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 141,032 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart would like you to test drive this 2000 Lincoln Town Car. This vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission automatic climate control cassette leather seats power seats power windows tilt wheel and wood grain. This vehicle has lots of room and makes for a nice smooth ride. Give our amazing sales experts a call today at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Also like us on Facebook at Auto Mart of Henderson for our latest inventory and specials! We look to hearing from you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W4YY846391
Stock: 18041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,770 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
Wine Automotive - Chesapeake / Virginia
Clean CARFAX.We are proud to offer one of the best used car warranties in the industry. All vehicles come with fresh oil changes, all fluids are topped off, new VA Inspection, and we are always happy to provide you with a free car fax report. We offer *Top Dollar on all trades. Check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WineAutomotive Processing Fee $500.2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature Signature Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveProudly serving Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Pungo, Bay Island, Hampton, Newport News, Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Smithfield, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Toano, Windsor, Franklin, Salem, Princess Anne, Tabb, Rushmere, Rescue, Poquoson, Grafton, Gloucester, Yorktown, Richmond, OBX, Moyock and all of greater Virginia and North Carolina.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W6YY887197
Stock: 25827R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
