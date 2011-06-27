Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

Can't be beat Olga , 06/01/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have enjoyed this car ever since I purchased it. I am not stretching the remarks, but have absolutely had almost no trouble with it. Had window bearings replaced, ignition worked on in steering column, oil changed every 3000 miles, changed battery once. Also some work in AC. Truly, it is unbelievably a great car and still drives, rides and travels great. Carpeting great. Always use floor pads. Report Abuse

Reliable, dependable, comfortable GR , 12/09/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful One of the best cars I have ever owned. Ride is better the Mercedes S class. The most reliable luxury sedan in the world.

great car ahmad , 04/09/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I loved this car, I am driving it for 3 years with only minor problems and great comfort driving it.

Old but still a great car. RKP , 07/25/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought the car for $1,100.00 with 97,000 miles on it. Now has 109,000 and I just drive it and have the oil changed every 3,000 miles. Rides better than any new car I have ever owned. Plenty of these old models with low miles and less than $1,500 dollars. When this one quits I will just buy another one. That's cheaper than repairing it.