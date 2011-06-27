Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews
Can't be beat
Have enjoyed this car ever since I purchased it. I am not stretching the remarks, but have absolutely had almost no trouble with it. Had window bearings replaced, ignition worked on in steering column, oil changed every 3000 miles, changed battery once. Also some work in AC. Truly, it is unbelievably a great car and still drives, rides and travels great. Carpeting great. Always use floor pads.
Reliable, dependable, comfortable
One of the best cars I have ever owned. Ride is better the Mercedes S class. The most reliable luxury sedan in the world.
great car
I loved this car, I am driving it for 3 years with only minor problems and great comfort driving it.
Old but still a great car.
Bought the car for $1,100.00 with 97,000 miles on it. Now has 109,000 and I just drive it and have the oil changed every 3,000 miles. Rides better than any new car I have ever owned. Plenty of these old models with low miles and less than $1,500 dollars. When this one quits I will just buy another one. That's cheaper than repairing it.
My TC
Air Suspension had to be replaced. Problems with it at first. After $600 in repairs to fix, it has been a super cruiser. This vehicels travel to VT from MA at least twice monthly during my sons school year. It handles the hills and mountains of NH and VT with minimal if any strain. The 4.6L engine is just right for this vehicle. Would not hesitate buy another. BTW - have owned mainly GM's. With the way this car rides and feels I will be buying another Ford/Lincoln product. Best car I've ever owned.
