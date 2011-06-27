Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love this car Razor , 07/04/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Have had several big Ford products, 71 LTD, 77 LTD, 89 Town Car, now this. They are indestructible. Best engine-transmission combo available. Replaced rear air shocks with Strutmaster kit; HIGHLY recommended. Magnificent ride and handling. 22 mpg mostly city driving with limited S&G. Beautiful design, well cared for by previous owners. transmission overhaul at 140k; 5.0 engine rocks. Few problems now; headliner, one rust spot, some paint fade (my fault). Turns old enough to drink this fall but is a teetotaler regarding oil. 150k now, will likely double it with care and feeding. It might outlive me, and I wouldn't mind being buried in it. Report Abuse

TownCar1 TownCarOne , 10/16/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for five years. She is a strong good car and excellent at performance for that type of vehicle. I have had her customed by putting my own paint job on her. I didn't like the original silver/grey look (kinda meloncholy) the 5.0 is very very approiate for the STD model kickbutt passing gear and steady at 55 mph great milage for that size of car! I love the size of the interior (much better than my mom's Oldsmobile!) The trunk space is large enough to hold my toolbox and lots of backpacks (plus i like to lay in it during the summer nights) Although it's a Town Car it's really meant for the interstate.

Great Car! Timbo , 07/24/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought my 1990 Town Car with 145,000 on it and just over 210,000 now. Starts every morning at 20 below or 110. Only issue was the window motors but a common issue. Just a great car. Owned 4 Caddys and they where junk! 5.0 gets 16 in town 23 on hiway. Good enough for me to be in a safe car. These car love miles! 200K is just getting broken in!

Tightest Ride I've Ever Owned Pork Chop , 12/12/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful At first it wasn't my favorite body style, bought it because it was cheap. But boy, how it has grown on me! I'm known to own Fords and my favorite was a '77 LTD, but this one has definitely taken it's place, big time! The tires and Dayton wires add to fun of displaying it, and it is exceptionally clean. Couldn't have found a better car especially for the money I payed. Great investment!