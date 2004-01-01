Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. 2023 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Lincoln Navigator Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Navigator
More about the 2023 Navigator
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,635
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG17/23 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)401.2/542.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.6 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower440 hp @ 5,850 rpm
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,700 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length210.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors93.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.9 in.
Height76.4 in.
Wheelbase122.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity103.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Curb weight5,685 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,700 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Radiance Metallic Clearcoat
  • Diamond Red Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Starlight Gray Premium Colorant
  • Ocean Drive Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black Onyx, leatherette
  • Sandstone, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.8 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front hip room61.9 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Rear hip room61.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Heatedyes
Power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
Automatic parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Adjustable pedalsyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and wood steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/55R H tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater (Fleet) +$85
Packages
Packages
Equipment Group 100A +$0
Navigator Plus Exterior Package +$1,895
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 Drive +$2,100
Interior Options
Interior Options
Second Row Heated/Ventilated 40/20/40 PowerFold Split Bench Seat w/Tilt and Slide +$0
Cargo Area Reversible Mat +$165
All-Weather Floor Mats +$200
All-Weather Floor Mats +$160
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Chrome Roof Rack with Black Crossbars +$250
Hands-Free Liftgate Delete -$55
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
22" 12-Spoke Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Ebony Black Painted Pockets +$995
Inventory

Related 2023 Lincoln Navigator info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates