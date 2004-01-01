2023 Lincoln Navigator Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,635
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|17/23 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|401.2/542.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.6 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|440 hp @ 5,850 rpm
|Torque
|510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|8,700 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|210.0 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|93.8 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Height
|76.4 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|103.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|5,685 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8,700 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|Front hip room
|61.9 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|Rear hip room
|61.6 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Heated
|yes
|Power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Revel premium brand speakers
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|Automatic parking assist
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Adjustable pedals
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/55R H tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Engine Block Heater (Fleet)
|+$85
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|+$0
|Navigator Plus Exterior Package
|+$1,895
|Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.0 Drive
|+$2,100
|Interior Options
|Second Row Heated/Ventilated 40/20/40 PowerFold Split Bench Seat w/Tilt and Slide
|+$0
|Cargo Area Reversible Mat
|+$165
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$200
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$160
|Exterior Options
|Chrome Roof Rack with Black Crossbars
|+$250
|Hands-Free Liftgate Delete
|-$55
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|22" 12-Spoke Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Ebony Black Painted Pockets
|+$995
