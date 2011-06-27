  1. Home
2022 Lincoln Navigator Reserve Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Navigator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity23.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower440 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,300 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Reserve Equipment Group 201A +$4,195
Reserve Equipment Group 200Ayes
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package +$940
Monochromatic Package +$1,995
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Second Row Enhanced Massage Seats +$625
Lincoln Play +$2,100
VP - All-Weather Floor Mats +$200
Cargo Area Reversible Mat +$85
2nd Row Heated/Ventilated 40/20/40 PowerFold Split Bench Seat w/Tilt and Slideyes
2nd Row Heated/Ventilated PowerFold Captain's Chairs w/Tilt and Slide and Consoleyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
18 -way power driver seatyes
18 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.8 in.
Front hip room61.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
fixed center armrestyes
heatedyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Roof Rack with Black Crossbars +$250
22" 12-Spoke Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Ebony Black Painted Pockets +$995
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,855 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height76.3 in.
Length210.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity103.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity8,300 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors93.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Drive Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Flight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic Clearcoat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Black Onyx, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
