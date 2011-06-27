  1. Home
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Select Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,410
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,410
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)452.8/594.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Torque510 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,410
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Select Equipment Group 200Ayes
Cargo Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,410
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,410
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Perfect Position Seating w/Active Motionyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Lincoln Playyes
2nd Row Heated 40/20/40 PowerFold Split Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,410
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,410
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,410
22" 6-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Maximum cargo capacity120.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.7 degrees
Length221.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Curb weight6056 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Height76.1 in.
Wheel base131.6 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iced Mocha Premium Metallic Colorant
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Silver Jade Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate, premium leather
  • Cappuccino, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,410
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,410
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,410
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
