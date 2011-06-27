2019 Lincoln Navigator Select Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|371.2/487.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Torque
|510 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Select Equipment Group 200A
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Revel premium brand speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Perfect Position Seating w/Active Motion
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Lincoln Play
|yes
|2nd Row Heated 40/20/40 PowerFold Split Bench Seat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|41.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|heated
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|22" 6-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Panoramic Vista Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Maximum cargo capacity
|103.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|21.9 degrees
|Length
|210.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8300 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5855 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.6 in.
|Angle of approach
|22.2 degrees
|Height
|76.3 in.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|P285/45R22 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,210
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
