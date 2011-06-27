  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Navigator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,135
See Navigator Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,135
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)502.5/636.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Torque460 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,135
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,135
600 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
THX premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,135
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,135
2nd Row Bucket Seats With Consoleyes
2nd Row 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Cargo Area Floor Matsyes
Invision Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,135
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,135
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" 6-Spoke Dark Finish Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
22" 20-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Maximum cargo capacity128.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight6297 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length222.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height78.0 in.
EPA interior volume202.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Exterior Colors
  • Riviera Sands Light Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Palladium White Gold Metallic
  • Black Velvet
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,135
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,135
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,135
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See Navigator Inventory

Related Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles