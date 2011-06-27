Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

primodel , 12/09/2013 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)

19 of 20 people found this review helpful

This my 3rd Navigator, 1998, 2003 and 2014. I am super pleased with the 2014 model. Comfort for me is priority #1. I tested several other models in the same price range and the Navigator came out on top. For a big unit like this it rides extremenly well. Gas cost at $3.40 a gallon represents a weekly cost of $11.00 in fuel vs 17mpg on any other vehicle. I am willing to pay the extra $11.00 a week for this SUV. The only mechanical problem was the A\C unit that had to be replaced nov 2019. As of today I stand by my review(dec2019).