Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Navigator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,850
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,850
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,850
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity103.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5872 lbs.
Gross weight7422 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length208.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Exterior Colors
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Amethyst Metallic
  • White Chocolate Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Caramel Piping, premium leather
  • Camel w/Sand Piping, premium leather
  • Stone w/Black Piping, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 112H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
