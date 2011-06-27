Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Needs more Horse-Power

Jay Gowens, 05/24/2005
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

No other ride compares (speaking primarily about the suspension), and I have driven most luxury models, but I have to say more torque and horse-power is needed to eliminate that slight sense of drag during ecceleration.

Report Abuse

Great design & value

Richard Hill, 07/24/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Okay were do you start? The nature of the beast is she is a big SUV with 5.4. Don,t expect good MPH or blood rushing performance & because of the price you get what you pay for in terms of finish. However, she is reliable,well designed,has a massive carrying bay & one of the best looking 4 x 4 (excluding new Range Rover)on the road. She is very comfortable on long boring trips with all the nice bits in the cabin. Braking is very good & cornering is forgiving on that unexpected bend. I just would like Lincoln to spend a little more money on the general finish internally like our Japanese cousins do.I would not hesitate to replace her with the same model or recommend this vehicle to a friend

Report Abuse

Luxury Workhorse

Charles Robertson, 11/03/2010
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

This beast has been a pleasure. It has hauled our family of seven on several trips to Florida, hauled boats and jet skis, and innumerable trips to Home Depot, while making the trips to the grocery store and school functions with ease. The 4WD/AWD makes it feel very safe in bad weather, and although we haven't needed much in the way of service it was easy to get worked on, no matter where we were (not so much with our BMW!) The power rear seat and video options made this a kid cruiser without equal. This isn't a practical vehicle for everyone, but it was a wonderful choice for us. 40k miles, no regrets.

Report Abuse

A leftover 2006 Navigator w/3 dings...

Archangel, 12/09/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

The 2006 Navigator is a wide body luxury experience; however, the interior does not live up to its level of classification, as many have already mentioned. My vehicle is a leftover and has hail damage (3 dings) that the dealership has agreed only to repair one at its cost. The 2007 has a cleaner and leaner interior, but the button to fold the side mirrors inward is very confusing. The drive, however, is smoother then the 2006, and you feel in control as you quickly pass on lookers, who can only look in envy.

Report Abuse

So-So Experience with Navigator

Mike, 02/28/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It was between this Navigator and a Range Rover Sport. The deals and financing Lincoln was offering was leaps and bounds better than Land Rover was offering. So far, the navigation system only works when it wants to and half the time doesn't know where the car is, or the screen won't come up. My biggest complaint is the seating. The heated/cooled seats are too firm and need to have softer filling. Beware that the Ultimate seats with the heating and cooling are stiffer than the standard luxury seats. After driving for a period of time, the seats are so stiff that my legs fatigue and become numb. The seats should be softer for a $60K vehicle and have not such a hard and unforgiving feel.

Report Abuse
