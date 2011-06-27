Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Needs more Horse-Power Jay Gowens , 05/24/2005 15 of 15 people found this review helpful No other ride compares (speaking primarily about the suspension), and I have driven most luxury models, but I have to say more torque and horse-power is needed to eliminate that slight sense of drag during ecceleration. Report Abuse

Great design & value Richard Hill , 07/24/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Okay were do you start? The nature of the beast is she is a big SUV with 5.4. Don,t expect good MPH or blood rushing performance & because of the price you get what you pay for in terms of finish. However, she is reliable,well designed,has a massive carrying bay & one of the best looking 4 x 4 (excluding new Range Rover)on the road. She is very comfortable on long boring trips with all the nice bits in the cabin. Braking is very good & cornering is forgiving on that unexpected bend. I just would like Lincoln to spend a little more money on the general finish internally like our Japanese cousins do.I would not hesitate to replace her with the same model or recommend this vehicle to a friend Report Abuse

Luxury Workhorse Charles Robertson , 11/03/2010 18 of 20 people found this review helpful This beast has been a pleasure. It has hauled our family of seven on several trips to Florida, hauled boats and jet skis, and innumerable trips to Home Depot, while making the trips to the grocery store and school functions with ease. The 4WD/AWD makes it feel very safe in bad weather, and although we haven't needed much in the way of service it was easy to get worked on, no matter where we were (not so much with our BMW!) The power rear seat and video options made this a kid cruiser without equal. This isn't a practical vehicle for everyone, but it was a wonderful choice for us. 40k miles, no regrets. Report Abuse

A leftover 2006 Navigator w/3 dings... Archangel , 12/09/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The 2006 Navigator is a wide body luxury experience; however, the interior does not live up to its level of classification, as many have already mentioned. My vehicle is a leftover and has hail damage (3 dings) that the dealership has agreed only to repair one at its cost. The 2007 has a cleaner and leaner interior, but the button to fold the side mirrors inward is very confusing. The drive, however, is smoother then the 2006, and you feel in control as you quickly pass on lookers, who can only look in envy. Report Abuse