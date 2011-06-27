  1. Home
Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Measurements
Front track67 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5822 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Maximum payload1479 lbs.
Length206 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheel base118.8 in.
Width80.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Parchment
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
