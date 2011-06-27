Used 2002 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle
I have loved my Lincoln. Gas mileage could be better, but I haven't had any mechanical issues with this car. Engine still runs perfect, transmission still runs perfect, this thing purrs down the road like the day I bought it. The exterior is still very sharp. Interior leather is beautiful and still looks new.
Power and style
Navigator is comfortable to ride in for reasons beyond its leather seats and lots of room. A rear load-leveling suspension adjusts the height of the vehicle according to cargo weight to assist in handling performance, while long wheel base help to provide a stable, cushioned ride. It's also easier to drive than it looks, thanks to a short turning radius, and variable assist power steering. Very comfortable; tons of space; lots of extras; handsome design. The class of the American SUVs. The best part is I paid $39,900 brand new.
CK5205
Great Suv
Envy of the neighborhood!
Bought Navigator 3 months ago...black with mono-chrome treatment. Beautiful vehicle with great ride. Wife is primary driver and she LOVES it! Got a fantastic deal since 2003 came out...$13,000 off sticker. Initial quality has been disapointing. In 90 days: horn quit working and an interior roof support beam came loose. Was unaware that vehicle requires premium fuel. On top of that, gets 12.1 MPG in city and only 15.5 HWY. Towed an Explorer on trailer with Navigator and did not even know it was there!
smooth operator
I always look forward to driving this vehicle. Smooth ultra comfortable ride. Spacious beyond belief! Third row seats can easily handle two king size adults. Loads of leg room galore.
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Related Used 2002 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator