Used 2002 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle Love my Lincoln , 01/20/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have loved my Lincoln. Gas mileage could be better, but I haven't had any mechanical issues with this car. Engine still runs perfect, transmission still runs perfect, this thing purrs down the road like the day I bought it. The exterior is still very sharp. Interior leather is beautiful and still looks new. Report Abuse

Power and style justbe , 07/31/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Navigator is comfortable to ride in for reasons beyond its leather seats and lots of room. A rear load-leveling suspension adjusts the height of the vehicle according to cargo weight to assist in handling performance, while long wheel base help to provide a stable, cushioned ride. It's also easier to drive than it looks, thanks to a short turning radius, and variable assist power steering. Very comfortable; tons of space; lots of extras; handsome design. The class of the American SUVs. The best part is I paid $39,900 brand new. Report Abuse

CK5205 ck5005 , 03/20/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great Suv Report Abuse

Envy of the neighborhood! runflat , 10/30/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought Navigator 3 months ago...black with mono-chrome treatment. Beautiful vehicle with great ride. Wife is primary driver and she LOVES it! Got a fantastic deal since 2003 came out...$13,000 off sticker. Initial quality has been disapointing. In 90 days: horn quit working and an interior roof support beam came loose. Was unaware that vehicle requires premium fuel. On top of that, gets 12.1 MPG in city and only 15.5 HWY. Towed an Explorer on trailer with Navigator and did not even know it was there! Report Abuse