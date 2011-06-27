  1. Home
Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
separate rear audioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Length204.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight5746 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Md Charcoal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P255/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
