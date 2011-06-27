Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300/450 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|Torque
|355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|separate rear audio
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Illuminated passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.4 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|Length
|204.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5746 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7200 lbs.
|Height
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|119 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|P255/75R S tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,865
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
