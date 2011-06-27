  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Navigator
Overview
See Navigator Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Height75.4 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Length204.8 in.
Width82.5 in.
Curb weight5723 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
See Navigator Inventory

Related Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles