Used 1999 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Navigator
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Gold Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
