Used 1999 Lincoln Navigator Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Navigator
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG1313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.8 in.204.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.7700 lbs.
Height75.2 in.76.7 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.119.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
