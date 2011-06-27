  1. Home
Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator L Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.5 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight6279 lbs.
Gross weight7829 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length223.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height78.1 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel w/Sand Piping, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Stone w/Black Piping, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Caramel Piping, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 112H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
