2023 Lincoln Nautilus Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Nautilus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)378.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length190.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.1 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.1 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheelbase112.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity68.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Curb weight4,165 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Asher Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Jewel Sandstone Tri-Coat
  • Gilded Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Sandstone, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear hip room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R V tiresyes
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Packages
Premium Package +$1,155
Cargo Accessories And Mat Package +$400
Cargo Accessories And Mat Package +$260
Equipment Group 100A +$0
Safety & Security Options
Roadside Assistance Kit +$70
First Aid Kit +$50
Interior Options
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$85
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$40
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$95
Exterior Options
18" Mini Spare Wheel w/Spare Tire +$150
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Exposed Locking Lug Nut Kit +$80
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbars +$195
Splash Guards - Front and Rear +$180
