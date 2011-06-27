  1. Home
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Nautilus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Accessories And Mat Package w/Carpeted Mats +$300
Cargo Accessories And Mat Package +$260
Equipment Group 201A +$4,535
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.0 Plus Package +$2,500
Luxury Package +$1,995
Equipment Group 202A +$9,560
Monochromatic Package +$1,895
Trailer Tow Package +$630
Cargo Utility Package +$365
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$35
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$80
Ultra Comfort 22-Way Adjustable Front Seats +$1,500
Lincoln Play w/DVD +$1,995
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbars +$195
20" Premium Painted Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels +$750
21" Premium Painted Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels +$1,500
Exposed Locking Lug Nut Kit +$75
Splash Guards - Front and Rear +$160
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Mini Spare Wheel w/Spare Tire +$150
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,545 lbs.
Height66.2 in.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.1 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flight Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Gilded Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bronze Smoke Metallic Premium Colorant
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Asher Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate, premium leather
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Ebony/Roast, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R V tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
