  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Nautilus
  4. 2021 Lincoln Nautilus
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Nautilus
More about the 2021 Nautilus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,905
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Monochromatic Packageyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Packageyes
Cargo Utility Packageyes
Cargo Accessories And Mat Package w/Carpeted Matsyes
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Cargo Accessories And Mat Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Remote Start w/Phone As A Keyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,905
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,905
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,905
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Ultra Comfort 22-Way Adjustable Front Seatsyes
Lincoln Play w/DVDyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,905
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,905
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,905
20" Premium Painted Bright Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbarsyes
21" Premium Painted Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" Mini Spare Wheel w/Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Maximum cargo capacity68.8 cu.ft.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume145.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Exterior Colors
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Artisan Blue
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Asher Gray
  • Flight Blue Clearcoat
  • Green Gem
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Roast, premium leather
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Medium Slate, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,905
P245/60R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,905
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars