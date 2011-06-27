  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,800
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Cargo Utility Packageyes
Equipment Group 800Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,800
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,800
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Ultra Comfort 22-Way Adjustable Front Seatsyes
Gala Themeyes
Lincoln Play w/DVDyes
Thoroughbred Themeyes
Chalet Themeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbarsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Maximum cargo capacity68.8 cu.ft.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume145.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Chroma Elite Copper Premium Metallic (Chromoflare)
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Ochre Brown Metallic
  • Rhapsody Blue
Interior Colors
  • Onyx, premium leather
  • Alpine, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
265/40R21 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

