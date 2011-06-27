  1. Home
2020 Lincoln Nautilus Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,535
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,535
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,535
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,535
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Lincoln Play w/DVDyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,535
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,535
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbarsyes
18" All-Season Chain Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Maximum cargo capacity68.8 cu.ft.
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume145.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Radiance Metallic
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Artisan Blue
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Ochre Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cappuccino, leatherette
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cappuccino, premium leather
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,535
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/60R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,535
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See Nautilus Inventory

