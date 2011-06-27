  1. Home
2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Monochromatic Packageyes
Hybrid Reserve Equipment Group 500Ayes
Elements Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Machine-Faced Alloy Wheels w/Magnetic Painted Pocketsyes
Panoramic Retractable Roofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11.1 cu.ft.
Length193.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3849 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume107.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Silver Radiance Clearcoat
  • Iced Mocha Premium Colorant
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Red Carpet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Magma Red Clearcoat
  • Empire Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rhapsody Blue Premium Colorant
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Terracotta/Ebony, leather
  • Cappuccino, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
245/40R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
