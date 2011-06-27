  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/511.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Reserve II Equipment Group 300Ayes
Reserve Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,995
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Revel premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,995
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,995
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length193.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3749 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume111.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Infinite Black Metallic
  • Crystal Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rhapsody Blue
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terracotta/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cappuccino, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,995
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/40R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

