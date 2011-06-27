  1. Home
Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Select Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,810
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Select Plus Packageyes
Select Equipment Group 200Ayes
MKZ Climate Packageyes
MKZ Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,810
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,810
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,810
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Premium Floor Matsyes
Sonata Spin Aluminum Trim Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Revel Audio System w/HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,810
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,810
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Panoramic Roofyes
Power Decklidyes
Single Panel Moonroofyes
19" Polished Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Pocketsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,810
EPA interior volume111.9 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Black Velvet
  • Palladium White Gold Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,810
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,810
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
