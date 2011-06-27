Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Good value from a traditional American car company Jonathan Quick , 10/29/2016 Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful UPDATE 12-27-17 Updating my review on this vehicle based on 14 months of ownership. Overall, I remain satisfied with my Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. In spite of some minor fit and finish issues, the styling of this sedan really stands out against a tired landscape of look-alike sedans from other car manufacturers. Fuel economy remains rock solid between 40 and 41 mpg in mixed city/highway driving. ADAS features for accident avoidance, parking, and maintaining driver awareness have been great. Quiet comfort sticks out as a real differentiator compared to other vehicles in the entry level luxury sedan segment. The biggest issue with maintaining the vehicle has been the synchronization of firmware updates across the numerous vehicle subsystems within the car. Sync 3 had a lot of bugs at first, but three firmware updates later, all of the infotainment and navigation features appear to be working normally. Unfortunately, I had to make repeat visits to the dealership to stabilize other subsystems. The worst problem I have encountered was a drained battery that stranded my car in my own garage. Lincoln corrected the battery drain issue with a firmware update to the door control module. Although I have experienced a few warranty issues, my local Lincoln dealer and the Lincoln concierge service have done a great job of addressing my concerns. I would still recommend the MKZ Hybrid as a solid value compared to other vehicles in its class. However, prospective buyers should strongly consider purchasing Lincoln's extended warranty for this vehicle. ORIGINAL REVIEW I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve w/ Technology package in September 2016. Purchase price was $8k - $20k below comparable European and Japanese alternatives. I have thus far driven the car about 2200 miles, about 80% highway driving and 20% city driving. Average MPG is around 40 - 42 mpg. Acceleration is adequate in most situations. The smoothness of the powertrain, well-tuned suspension, and the quiet cabin at highway cruising speeds really attracted me to this vehicle. Exterior appearance is impressive and fairly unique, but some of the exterior trim pieces are made of low quality plastic. Quality of interior materials is very good - particularly the wood trim and leather upholstery. ADAS features including adaptive cruise, accident avoidance, blindspot monitoring, backup-assist and lane-keep assist are very useful in day-to-day driving. Lincoln's driver assistance features are unobtrusive until really needed. The on-board infotainment system is light years ahead of Toyota and BMW in terms of usability, but the Sync 3 system has bugs around IPod indexing, accuracy of on-board clock, Android Auto compatibility, and stability of mobile apps. One bright spot in Sync 3 is Lincoln's NAV system coupled with Sirius traffic information, which is a real godsend for avoiding heavy traffic at rush hour. Unfortunately, the stability issues I've encountered in Sync 3 appear to extend to other vehicle subsystems. I presently suspect electrical gremlins are lurking in the interior lighting system and the sound system, although all installed equipment is performing normally for the moment. As long as reliability holds up, backed in part by Lincoln's long base warranty, I expect I will remain satisfied with this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle to a friend or a family member, with reservations noted above regarding reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A quiet comfortable and smooth ride Daniel Justin , 11/19/2016 Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I just traded in my Toyota Avalon Hybrid for this 2017 Lincoln MKZ hybrid and I am glad I did. American cars have really improved. This is one comfortable-quiet-smooth ride. You get so much more for your money. I am averaging 40 MPG although I am a conservative driver. The only downside to this car is that the acceleration is a bit on the slow side, although that is not a problem for me personally. Its like driving with the eco on all the time. And the other downside is the very small trunk area and no spare tire. But everything else is fantastic. From the very first look and test drive I knew this was the car for me. The dealership really took care of me and they made the experience simple and easy. It takes some time to learn all of the in's and out's that the vehicle can do, but that is understandable considering the complexity of the system. I am a car nut and I am really digging this ride. If only the traffic out there wasn't so insane. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

From Lexus to Lincoln MKZ Mr. Bill , 08/05/2016 Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 42 of 46 people found this review helpful Just clocked the first 1500 miles om my brand new leased 2017 Lincoln MKZ. In a word everything about this car is great!! My past 5 cars were all Lexus ES 350's but on this trade the dealer let me take a MKZ I liked for the 4th of July weekend and the day I returned it, it was mine. The technology on this car is overwhelming, the comfort is just what my body has always wanted in a car and the looks are demanding attention and good comments from all quarters. I feel truly secure in this car from all perspectives. My Lexu's were great cars but Lincoln did Lexus one better this time around with the MKZ. Mr. Bill Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Comfort with great mileage Doug , 06/09/2017 Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I moved to the MKZ Hybrid Select after leasing an MKC Reserve, which was nice but had disappointing mileage. The MKZ is quiet, has a smooth, compliant ride and outstanding mileage. I'm averaging around 38 mpg in mostly city driving, but I don't use ECO mode because it makes the car feel too sluggish. Sync 3 is superior to MyLincoln Touch and Android Auto is helpful, but I wish Waze was accessible in the app. The driver's seat feels a little firm, but otherwise the car is very comfortable. The CVT can drone when you mash the pedal, but acceleration is acceptable. I'll be disappointed if Lincoln discontinues the MKZ or doesn't replace it with another hybrid vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value