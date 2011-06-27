  1. Home
Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Black Label Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/544.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 800Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Active Motionyes
Center Stage Themeyes
Linking L-Perforation Leather Seatsyes
Indulgence Themeyes
THX II Certified Sound System w/5.1 Surround Soundyes
Diamond-L Perforation Accent Stitch Seatsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Oasis Themeyes
Modern Heritage Themeyes
Diamond-L Perforation Alcantara Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
19" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Tarnish Painted Pocketsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Single Panel Moonroofyes
Retractable Panoramic Roofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length194.1 in.
Curb weight3719 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume111.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Confidential White
  • Crystal Silver
  • Notorious
  • Black Tie
  • Chroma Couture Premium Metallic
  • Chroma Flame Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Vianca White
  • Island
  • Ganache
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
