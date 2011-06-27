Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Impressive Automobile John Borkowski , 02/17/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I owned a hybrid for the last five years but I now need a larger trunk. Scott McCarty, from Plaza Lincoln in Leesburg, FL, located a used MKZ 2.0L I4 GTDI engine with 6 speed transmission with 10000 miles which I purchased. I hoped to get 25 mpg. I have put 2000 miles on the car since. I am pleased to find I get 27 mpg overall. My mpg at 70 - 75 mph averages 32 which is the same as my hybrid. The engine is very smooth - feels like a V8 - with plenty of power. The car has a very comfortable ride and has may standard features that you pay extra for on other cars. The car handles very well at both high and low speeds. It has a great warranty and service from Lincoln and the dealer. A very large power trunk, intelligent access with push button start which is very convenient. It has ten way power seats both passenger and driver with power lumbar. The driver seat has memory and they are both heated and cooled. It has heated power mirrors with security approach lamps and adaptive LED head lamps. Navigation and rear view camera. In other words - it is loaded! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MKZ Hybrid is an amazing car aranala , 02/24/2015 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful I had not owned an American car in 40 years, since I purchased a Buick Skylark, used. In the intervening years I have owned several Volvos, MBs, BMWs, and AlfaRomeos, so I purchased this Lincoln with great hesitation. I chose it because I wanted a mid size confortable car with great mileage. The MKZ, after 11,900 miles is proving to be a very lucky or wise decision. The MKZ is silent even at 90 MPH on the Florida Turnpike, steering is responsive, tight, ride is like you want it to be, comfy or sporty, the seats are like first class in Lufthansa and it has the quietness of a concert hall to enjoy the jazz coming out of the HD system. And I´m getting 38 MPG. Very good . Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great looking car and to drive and own. silverrarity , 01/06/2015 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 37 of 46 people found this review helpful Picked up my 2015 MKZ Hybrid on New Year's Eve and so far its a joy to drive. In the past I've had an Acura TL and 2 Corvettes. The car I traded in for the Lincoln was a 2008 Toyota Prius and although I loved the Prius I was totally disgusted with Toyota's Service Department and never felt they treated me as a valued customer. I had done research on the Lincoln months ago and since I wanted another Hybrid with some Luxury Lincoln fit the bill all the way around. I was impressed with its look and decided to do some hands on research. I love the look of the BMW, Acura and Audi 5 but overall the Lincoln offered better Quality and used Regular Gas instead of Premium like its competition. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stunning looks/but bland overall GM2FORD , 08/24/2015 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful Although the car presents itself beautifully on the road and is a "real looker", there are some things in the interior that need to be changed. I have the rust colored one (not red) and I get compliments daily on how beautiful the color combination is on the car. This is my first hybrid and I wanted a luxury car that looked unique and offered luxury amenities that I was used to in my Cadillac CTS and offer really good gas mileage. Well, if you are looking for 39/40mpg, don't bother with this car. I am extremely disappointed in the gas mileage, I am getting 28-30mpg overall, not even close to what Lincoln estimated that the car would get, very disappointing, since I was looking at the Lexus ES300 hybrid as well. The interior is nice, but the seats don't wrap/hug around you, although they are very comfortable and the retractable headrest doesn't adjust forward enough for me to be 100% comfortable. The console storage is awkward to say the least, it has two levels which you have to tweak your hand to get under and place phone keys, wallet, or whatever you want to put under there. It is cramped and tight! The steering for me is a bit "boaty", but it still handles well on the road. The pickup isn't as quick as I would like at times, but that is something I will have to live with for the next 2 - 1/2 yrs since I leased mine and that was the smartest thing I could have done! The stereo/Sirius radio is great, the retractable side view mirrors are a nice touch/sunroof/moonroof is nice too. The electric trunk is actually quite roomy considering the battery is in there, so no complaints on storage back there. The rear and front parking sensors are a must and are very helpful even with the backup camera. All in all, I would rate the car a 3.6 out of 5! If the car actually got the 39/40 mpg, I would have rated it around 4.2/5. If you are looking for a beautiful exterior design then this is the car! If you want a car that offers a bit more in the interior, then look elsewhere. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse