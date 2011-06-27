Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Awsome Vehicle MKZ Hybrid 2011 kensnek , 06/08/2011 71 of 71 people found this review helpful We have had this car since March of 2011 and love everything about it. Have averaged 39.1 long term combination city/hwy. This car has exceeded our expectations for mileage,comfort,handling and looks. We never expected to own a Lincoln let alone a hybrid. This car is a well kept secret! Report Abuse

New to Hybrid Cars dieselfest , 09/04/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Just passed 600 miles on new Ultimate Pkg MKZ Hybrid. On short trips about 2 miles I get about 26 mpg. Commute to work 22 miles one way 30City/70Hyw, I get 42 mpg consistently. Strange results considering city should be 41 mpg and thats what the short trips are. If I drive normally meaning faster off the line at stop lights and break later and harder, I can only get about 33 mpg average. This isn't too bad and I can live with those numbers. The car really teaches me how to drive more efficiently. I do go past 65 mph but under 75 on the highway regularly and still get 42 mpg. I find that hard acceleration and hard breaking is my biggest problem. Report Abuse

put your doubts behind, get the hybrid bbq_pitmaster , 11/11/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful If there's no difference in price why would you want the gas-eating V6? Our average fuel economy is 37.8 MPG and could be better, depending on how much you're pushed in traffic. You do not have to trade off on power, it just comes from another source. It's quiet and responsive; regenerative breaks are great, nice wood trim, more if you get the exec pkg (plus suede inserts); heated and cooled seats; blind spot system is also very helpful. Headroom is not as spacious because of the moonroof. Center console hits the arm just right, the ones on the door are too low, so you rest your arm on the window sill. Decent turning radius, adjustable LED dash display. THX sound is very nice. Report Abuse

Still Nice Hybrid tuko , 11/19/2015 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased 2012 MKZ Hybrid with around 30,000 miles off lease. Certified pre-owned with extended Lincoln warranty. Pros: Great gas mileage averaging 40.5mpg since purchase. Will get upwards of 50+mpg strictly city but "only" high 30s on the highway. Goes down in winter or with A/C on. Crystal white exterior with beige interior makes this a nice looking car but hard to keep clean. Ok ride on smooth roads but a little choppy on rough roads but I've been spoiled with my old Town Car. Main advantage over a 2013 or newer MKZ Hybrid is the size of the gas tank. 2012 was last year for a 17.5 gallon tank which means I maybe fill it up once a month. Previously owned a 2013 Fusion Hybrid with only a 13 gallon tank so needed to fill up more often despite similar gas mileage. Cons: Battery does intrude on trunk space. No indicator on dash to tell you if head lights are on which is weird. Nav option, sun-roof and rear camera are nice options. Overall, wife and I like the car. Now about 70,000 miles. If I need to haul lots of stuff, there's always my Town Car. Would buy another one if they still made them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse