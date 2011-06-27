Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Awsome Vehicle MKZ Hybrid 2011
We have had this car since March of 2011 and love everything about it. Have averaged 39.1 long term combination city/hwy. This car has exceeded our expectations for mileage,comfort,handling and looks. We never expected to own a Lincoln let alone a hybrid. This car is a well kept secret!
New to Hybrid Cars
Just passed 600 miles on new Ultimate Pkg MKZ Hybrid. On short trips about 2 miles I get about 26 mpg. Commute to work 22 miles one way 30City/70Hyw, I get 42 mpg consistently. Strange results considering city should be 41 mpg and thats what the short trips are. If I drive normally meaning faster off the line at stop lights and break later and harder, I can only get about 33 mpg average. This isn't too bad and I can live with those numbers. The car really teaches me how to drive more efficiently. I do go past 65 mph but under 75 on the highway regularly and still get 42 mpg. I find that hard acceleration and hard breaking is my biggest problem.
put your doubts behind, get the hybrid
If there's no difference in price why would you want the gas-eating V6? Our average fuel economy is 37.8 MPG and could be better, depending on how much you're pushed in traffic. You do not have to trade off on power, it just comes from another source. It's quiet and responsive; regenerative breaks are great, nice wood trim, more if you get the exec pkg (plus suede inserts); heated and cooled seats; blind spot system is also very helpful. Headroom is not as spacious because of the moonroof. Center console hits the arm just right, the ones on the door are too low, so you rest your arm on the window sill. Decent turning radius, adjustable LED dash display. THX sound is very nice.
Still Nice Hybrid
Purchased 2012 MKZ Hybrid with around 30,000 miles off lease. Certified pre-owned with extended Lincoln warranty. Pros: Great gas mileage averaging 40.5mpg since purchase. Will get upwards of 50+mpg strictly city but "only" high 30s on the highway. Goes down in winter or with A/C on. Crystal white exterior with beige interior makes this a nice looking car but hard to keep clean. Ok ride on smooth roads but a little choppy on rough roads but I've been spoiled with my old Town Car. Main advantage over a 2013 or newer MKZ Hybrid is the size of the gas tank. 2012 was last year for a 17.5 gallon tank which means I maybe fill it up once a month. Previously owned a 2013 Fusion Hybrid with only a 13 gallon tank so needed to fill up more often despite similar gas mileage. Cons: Battery does intrude on trunk space. No indicator on dash to tell you if head lights are on which is weird. Nav option, sun-roof and rear camera are nice options. Overall, wife and I like the car. Now about 70,000 miles. If I need to haul lots of stuff, there's always my Town Car. Would buy another one if they still made them.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car, but.....
There's much to love about this car. The drive train is near flawless and does what you want it to do. It accelerates, holds 80 if you set the speed control for that, and glides at any speed relatively quietly and very smoothly. The Synch system was clearly designed by people who knew they'd never have to drive the car and put up with it. In every case, it defaults to the worst possible option. Most screens are so user hostile, even with the Owner's Manual in front of you, you won't easily set whatever you want to do. There are endless buttons and screen prompts to push. I still can't figure out what happens when you push the phone button on the steering wheel, but it's near useless. Ditto the navigation system. I use a stick to the windshield GPS, but to the amazement of every passenger. The real issue is the climate control system. It performed flawlessly all winter, then when summer arrived, I discovered that whoever designed the vents is 5'2" tall and really does not like people. The vents are stopped at mid level, they cannot be raised to your face or over you. The same with right left adjustment, very limited travel. The real amazement is there is no way to throttle down airflow. Ford should have looked at any other car on the planet to learn how to make vents. This may sound insignificant, but on a really hot day, you'll be fighting with them non stop to get air where you want it, and failing every time. Each of my Toyotas, Prius and Solara before that, had outstanding climate control. Car was comfortable in all weather conditions. That a Lincoln is so uncomfortable in hot weather is a true amazement. Test drive the car on a 95 degree day before you write out a check for one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MKZ
Related Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner