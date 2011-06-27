  1. Home
Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 MKZ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,115
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,115
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Executive Packageyes
Sport Appearance Package w/Sport Tuned Suspensionyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Rapid Spec 103Ayes
Chrome and Moonroof Discount Packageyes
Interior Alumium Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,115
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,115
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,115
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Premium Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
THX II Certified Sound System w/5.1 Surround Soundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,115
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,115
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoatyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17-Inch Chrome Clad Wheelyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Front track61.3 in.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3796 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantis Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smoke Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Steel Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,115
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,115
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,115
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles