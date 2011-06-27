  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Select Features & Specs

More about the 2018 MKX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Cargo Utility Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Climate Packageyes
Cargo Accessories Packageyes
Select PLUS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Revel Audio with 13 Speakers and HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbarsyes
Panoramic Vista Roof with Power Shadeyes
Measurements
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume108.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory Pearl Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Black Velvet
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
