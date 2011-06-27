  1. Home
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve Features & Specs

More about the 2016 MKX
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$47,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Cargo Utility Packageyes
Trailer Tow Package including Prepyes
Equipment Group 102Ayes
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cargo Accessories Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
$47,810
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,810
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,810
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Sonata Spin Aluminum Trimyes
Cappuccino Interior Trimyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Revel Audio with 13 Speakers and HD Radioyes
Hazelnut Interior Trimyes
22-Way Adjustable Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$47,810
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,810
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
leatheryes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,810
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,810
21" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Satin Roof Rack Side Rails without Crossbarsyes
21" Summer Tiresyes
21" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$47,810
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Allure Blue Metallic
  • Luxe Metallic
  • Black Velvet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terracotta, leather
  • Hazelnut, leather
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,810
inside mounted spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,810
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
