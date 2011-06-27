  1. Home
Used 2015 Lincoln MKX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,850
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 102Ayes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Wood Packageyes
Class II Trailer Towing Prep Packageyes
Limited Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,850
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,850
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,850
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,850
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation System w/THX IIyes
Invision Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,850
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
22" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4413 lbs.
Gross weight5145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Black Piping, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone w/Dusk Gray Piping, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black/Canyon, premium leather
  • Ceramic/Dark Tuxedo, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,850
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P245/60R18 102H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,850
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
