Used 2008 Lincoln MKX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4400 lbs.
Gross weight5370 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Chocolate Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Crème Brulee Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Medium Light Stone Inserts, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Light Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
