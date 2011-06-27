  1. Home
2019 Lincoln MKT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 MKT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,500
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
THX premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,500
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
2nd Row Refrigerated Consoleyes
All-Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Heated/Cooled 2nd Row 40/40 Dual Captains Chairsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Class III Trailer Towyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume160.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
  • Infinite Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Dune, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,500
19 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.

