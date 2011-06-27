  1. Home
Used 2016 Lincoln MKT Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,370
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,370
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,370
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,370
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,370
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Maximum cargo capacity75.9 cu.ft.
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4702 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume160.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Exterior Colors
  • Luxe Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Allure Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black Velvet
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Dune, premium leather
  • Hazelnut, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,370
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,370
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
