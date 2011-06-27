  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKT
  4. Used 2012 Lincoln MKT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 MKT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,295
See MKT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Woven Metal Appearance Packageyes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,295
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,295
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,295
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Collision Avoidanceyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
2nd Row Refrigerator Consoleyes
All-Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
2nd Row Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,295
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,295
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Class III Trailer Towyes
20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.9 cu.ft.
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume160.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, premium leather
  • Canyon, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,295
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See MKT Inventory

Related Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles