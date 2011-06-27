  1. Home
Used 2014 Lincoln MKS Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Torque279 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower304 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,845
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,845
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
210 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,845
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and chrome trim on doorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,845
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Smoker's Pack w/Ash/Coin Cupyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,845
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,845
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Premium Painted Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Front track64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.2 cu.ft.
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Side
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Dune, premium leather
  • Hazelnut, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,845
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
