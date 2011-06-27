  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select Features & Specs

More about the 2018 MKC
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.7/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Aluminum Trim Packageyes
Select Plus Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Select Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Reversible Cargo Matyes
Enhanced THX II Audio Sound Systemyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Package including 110V Inverteryes
Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Shadesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Wheel Lug Nutsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Length179.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl Metallic
  • Black Velvet
  • Iced Mocha Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Espresso, leather
  • Cappuccino, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
